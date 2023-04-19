Knicks’ Julius Randle discusses Jarrett Allen’s ‘unnecessary’ flagrant foul late in Game 2

The Knicks were outhustled and outplayed in all facets of the game in their 107-90 Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

After such a great showing in their series-opening win, the Knicks were flat from beginning to end. To make matters worse, New York had a potentially scary moment late in the fourth quarter of the loss.

With just under 2:30 remaining in the final frame, Julius Randle was driving in for a wide open dunk after Isaiah Hartenstein came up with a steal, when Cleveland center Jarrett Allen came flying in to try and make a big block at the rim.

Randle completed the dunk but landed hard on his back after being bumped by Allen. While some feel this was just a hustle play, Allen ended up being assessed a Flagrant 1.

After staying down for a few minutes, Randle was able to get up and make the free throw to complete the three-point play. He was then subbed out for Obi Toppin.

Thankfully for the Knicks, it seems they may have dodged a bullet, as Randle said he was feeling fine postgame. He also had some comments on the hard foul late in the game.

“At this point it’s irrelevant. I thought it was a little unnecessary. I understand playoff basketball, you don’t give up on plays and I respect that, I’m somebody who plays hard and I respect that,” he said. “But typically when you make those kind of plays you run across their body, not through them.”

While Tom Thibodeau didn’t want to offer a comment before looking back at the tape, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was quick to defend his center.

“It was a contest of a dunk. They kept playing hard, they kept running through passing lanes. Why would one team play hard and the other one not? There was nothing dirty about that play, it wasn’t a flagrant foul. He contested a shot at the rim, it’s that simple.”

Whichever side you agree with one thing’s for sure, both of these teams will face off again in Game 3 of this series Friday night at Madison Square Garden.