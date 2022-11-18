Knicks have had ‘cursory’ trade conversations about Derrick Rose

Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) dribbles up court against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Some teams have had “cursory trade conversations” with members of the Knicks organization involving Derrick Rose, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.

Begley reported last week that the Knicks have also gotten calls on Immanuel Quickley.

Per Begley, in some talks, the Knicks have sought draft compensation as part of the return.

The team hasn’t called around to aggressively gauge interest in Rose. But they have received calls from teams interested in the 2011 MVP.

Rose has seen his minutes nearly cut in half this season, as he’s averaged 13.5 minutes per game. He averaged 24.5 minutes per game last season and 26.8 minutes per game in 2020-21, during what was the first season of his second stint with New York.

In the limited action he’s gotten this season, Rose has averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game.

The athletic reported earlier Friday that the Knicks have shown a willingness to engage in trade talks on Rose.