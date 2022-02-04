Knicks eyeing De’Aaron Fox trade; Julius Randle swap possible

Report: Knicks eyeing Fox; Randle swap with Kings possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

De’Aaron Fox has been mentioned frequently in trade discussions around the NBA, and there appears to be another franchise interested in acquiring the Kings’ point guard.

“This has been reported elsewhere, but I’ve heard as well that the Knicks have shown some interest in De’Aaron Fox,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the “Hoop Collective Podcast” (H/T Bleacher Report). “The player that makes the most sense in that swap is Julius Randle.”

Randle is an intriguing fit on the Kings. The power forward has had an up-and-down campaign in his third season with the New York Knicks, and recently has gone back and forth with frustrated fans at Madison Square Garden. Randle still is averaging 18.5 points and 9.9 rebounds for head coach Tom Thibodeau, but has seen his 3-point percentage fall dramatically from 41.1 percent last season to 30.3 percent in 2021-22.

The Kings do have a duplication at point guard with Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, although the duo has had success on the court together. Fox just signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension with Sacramento in the offseason, and has remained publicly committed to the organization despite still being without a playoff appearance in his career.

Randle could bring some scoring to the Kings’ frontcourt, which has been inconsistent and riddled with injuries throughout the season. He also is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, so he could be a rental or a potential long-term piece for general manager Monte McNair.

The Kings have spoken about wanting to continue to build around Fox, and we are far from any definite reports that a trade is coming together sending Fox out of Sacramento. But with the trade deadline six days away, Fox likely will continue to surface in rumors around the league.