Knicks calling teams about Julius Randle trade

According to Knicks beat report Fred Katz of The Athletic, the front office has at least looked into it. In a recent episode of the Callin Shots podcast Katz confirmed that the team has been making the calls around the league for a potential Julius Randle trade. But he also affirmed that nothing is likely to happen in the coming offseason: “The Knicks have inquired with other teams about moving Julius Randle … I’m not optimistic, if you’re somebody who wants them to trade Randle, I wouldn’t predict that’s what happens this summer. We’re talking about like giving him away. Maybe if you take back a contract of equal value.”

To me Jalen Brunson would have had more reps, as well as much better coaching and spacing, if he stayed in Dallas. With Randle and Barrett as 2 high usage lefties wanting to attack from the right side of the floor, plus below average spacing, he’d max his potential more in DAL – 11:40 PM

We gonna have Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Barrett all making 100 million on the seventh best team in the eastern conference – 10:18 PM

If Jalen Brunson ends up with the Knicks, it’ll be fascinating to see how he fits into an offense with two top scorers, Barrett and Randle, who are best inside the arc, as well as possibly a rim-diving 5. Brunson is so effective in part bc of his rinkydink moves inside the arc. – 6:26 PM

📅 On this day in 2014, the NBA Draft was held in New York, N.Y. The top five picks:

1. Andrew Wiggins, CLE

2. Jabari Parker, MIL

3. Joel Embiid, PHI

4. Aaron Gordon, ORL

5. Dante Exum, UTA

Other notables:

7. Julius Randle, LAL

13. Zach LaVine, MIN

41. Nikola Jokic, DEN pic.twitter.com/SfsJNlxvJE – 4:01 PM

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle had a rather shaky 2021-22 season, but by the looks of it, he’s gearing up well for a potential bounce-back campaign. On Twitter, a photo of Randle is going viral–and for good reason. The All-Star forward can be seen looking leaner and in better shape compared to the previous campaign, which is clear proof that he has put emphasis on getting his body stronger. -via Clutch Points / June 4, 2022

“Paolo is probably at the top of that big three for me because he’s the most conservative pick, and he’s consistent,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype following the lottery. “I like him in playoff-type situations. He has the ability to make others around him better.” Two NBA executives compared Banchero’s upside to what Julius Randle was during his All-Star campaign last season. “Paolo gives you the most complete player coming in,” an NBA scout added. -via HoopsHype / May 20, 2022

Jazz staffers and various figures around the league point most directly at CAA for the whispers that seem designed to push Mitchell toward requesting a trade from Utah, particularly to New York. Jazz personnel took great umbrage to Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston and All-Star forward Julius Randle sitting courtside during Utah’s Game 1 road win over the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022