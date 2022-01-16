Knicks badly want Jalen Brunson

The Mavericks still haven’t afforded former Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson a contract extension and he has made another leap this season. As The Post has reported multiple times, the Knicks have had Brunson on their radar. Brunson’s father is Rick Brunson — Leon Rose’s initial client when he started his sports agency business out of Cherry Hill, N.J. Thibodeau has had the elder Brunson on his staff for years before he rejoined the Knicks. With “T-Day’’ approaching in 3 ¹/2 weeks, the Mavericks are certainly capable of moving Brunson before the 2018 second-round pick becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks already contacted the Mavericks sometime in the past about Brunson, an NBA source said. “They want him bad,’’ the NBA source said.

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs starters tonight are Luka, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis who has missed the last 7 games, 6 of those due to health and safety protocols. Mavs vs Magic, 830p on BSSW. – 9:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brandon Clarke just destroyed Jalen Brunson on that mismatch – 11:28 PM

Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Myles Turner or John Collins. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 14, 2022