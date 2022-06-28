Knicks are the favorites to land Jalen Brunson now

Jake Fischer on Jalen Brunson: From everything I’ve heard, it really does sound like things have shifted, and he is more more likely than not to become a member of the Knicks as opposed to the Dallas Mavericks.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

We’re going live on @getcallin in 10 minutes with @BigWos.

Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson, Hawks, and more. Come make an account and ask us a question:

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NYK’s top option at guard remains Jalen Brunson & some w/BKN never saw NYK as a viable option for Kyrie Irving. Joe Tsai had fully supported BKN stance against offering Irving a max, as SNY reported. They held firm on that & Irving will opt-in, source said confirming The Athletic – 7:01 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

💯 The rapidly developing and devolving situation in Brooklyn

💯 Malik Monk saying he’d take less money to stay with the Lakers

💯 The Knicks’ pursuit of Jalen Brunson

#RealOnes:

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs can’t afford to repeat mistakes leading to Steve Nash’s departure with Jalen Brunson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:02 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks clearing the way for Jalen Brunson, but will he leave Dallas? And if not, what is the next best option for the Knicks “financial flexibility” newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:19 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Here’s why Tyus Jones, not Jalen Brunson, should be the New York #Knicks No. 1 target when free agency begins next week:

tommybeer.substack.com/p/what-if-the-…

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Many, many things confuse me these days, and at the top of the list is this: Jalen Brunson is a really good player, but when did he become the Absolute Must Have For The Knicks Or Else They Will Remain Bad Forever guy? – 12:30 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

I don’t know Jalen Brunson’s ultimate decision, but if he does stay with the Mavericks I’m going to be laughing pretty hard at the national (mostly New York based) media who, post @NBA Draft, are speaking as if his leaving for the Knicks is a fait accompli – 11:44 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

NBA Sunday Insider: Silver lining for Knicks after NBA Draft? Cap space to pursue Jalen Brunson; Draft winners and losers; Plus Knicks beyond the first round

newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday

Steve Popper @StevePopper

NBA Sunday Insider: Silver lining for Knicks after NBA Draft? Cap space to pursue Jalen Brunson; Draft winners and losers; and the Knicks beyond the first round

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Massive week looms in the NBA. Working on nailing down a Sunday night @SpotifyLive session to set it all up.

In the interim … here's yesterday's post-draft piece on The Jalen Brunson Sweepstakes: marcstein.substack.com/p/brunson-swee…

Coaching and free agency latest:

Coaching and free agency latest:

Fred Katz @FredKatz

For what it’s worth, dealing Reddish without bringing back any salary would get the Knicks about $22M under the cap. That’s a legit starting salary for Jalen Brunson but I’m not sure whether or not it’s a winning one. It’s possible they’d have to clear out more room than that. – 12:47 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: The Knicks could trade Cam Reddish to create more cap space for a run at Jalen Brunson. When New York tried to trade for Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, Reddish was a part of the proposal, sources said. Taj Gibson could also be waived. More on @Jorge Sierra.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

While Leon Rose happily praises financial flexibility the Knicks appear ready to use it. Jalen Brunson's ties to Knicks could be a deal-maker

Chris Haynes on Jalen Brunson: I’ve talked to people in his circle who think he has another level to reach that he just couldn’t reach with Dallas because he played with the most ball dominant player in the league. -via Spotify / June 28, 2022

Irving reportedly has six teams on his radar: the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, 76ers and Mavericks. A Durant and Westbrook reunion in Brooklyn remains unlikely, according to a source. The Knicks, Mavericks and Heat are the teams that have the biggest capacity to pull off a deal for Irving, but the Knicks and Mavericks appear to be in a bidding war over free agent guard Jalen Brunson. -via New York Daily News / June 27, 2022

Derrick Rose’s value may go beyond what he can produce on the floor for the Knicks. His presence alone could contribute to landing their priority in free agency. The veteran guard is yet another link between the Knicks and coveted point guard Jalen Brunson, their bond tracing back to Brunson’s formative years in Illinois when Rose was the Bulls’ star point guard and Brunson had dreams of playing in the NBA one day. -via New York Post / June 26, 2022