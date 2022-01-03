Knicks acquiring Denzel Valentine as part of three-team trade involving Rajon Rondo: report

Denzel Valentine with Cavaliers

The Knicks are acquiring guard Denzel Valentine from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of what is now a three-team trade sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks — who will receive $1.1 million in the deal — will decide today whether to keep Valentine or give him the opportunity to sign elsewhere.

Valentine, 28, is averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds while playing a shade over nine minutes per game this season.

He was recently traded from the Cavs to the Lakers in the Rondo deal.

During his five-year NBA career that started in 2016-17 with the Chicago Bulls, Valentine has averaged 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while playing 18.9 minutes per game.

Valentine is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.