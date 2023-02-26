Klay Thompson’s record-breaking game vs. Rockets explained by key stats

Key stats that put Klay’s record-breaking game into perspective originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After all this time, Klay Thompson continues to put on a show.

The Warriors veteran and one half of the team’s famed Splash Brothers duo rained down 12 3-pointers against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, helping Golden State earn a much-needed 116-101 win at Chase Center with a 42-point showing.

But along with the win, Thompson accomplished plenty of NBA history during his 3-point masterclass. Here are the key stats detailing just how impressive the four-time NBA champion was in Friday’s record-breaking performance:

Thompson’s big night is made all the more remarkable by the fact the 33-year-old is just over a year removed from his return to the court, following two consecutive lower leg injuries that kept him sidelined for 941 days.

“I don’t like to talk about vintage me or my old self,” Thompson said after Friday’s win. “I just think I’m being myself, and I was capable of these things in the past.

“As long as my wrists still work and my feet work, I’ll forever be able to shoot the rock.”

The star guard has accomplished quite the comeback. And as the Warriors make a push for the NBA playoffs, there certainly will be more big moments to come.

