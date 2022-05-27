Klay Thompson’s comical response for new nickname after great Game 5

Klay’s comical response for new nickname after great Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Game 6 Klay. Headband Klay. Scaffolding Klay. China Klay.

The legend of Klay Thompson has so many nicknames amongst the Dub Nation faithful, it has become something that fans and media seek out to coin the next Klay iteration.

So after the Splash Brother’s fantastic 32-point performance in the Warriors 120-110 victory to close out the Dallas Mavericks, including eight 3-pointers that put him in a club that doesn’t even include Steph Curry, Thompson was asked if this warrants a new nickname.

Leave it to Thompson to get laughs even in the pressroom. And he had jokes all night, also telling TNT’s Ernie Johnson that he “should’ve had 10 threes,” and shared his amazing pregame ritual of ralaxing in the pool, hanging with his dog Rocco (a celebrity in his own right), and playing Nintendo.

Returning to the NBA Finals is especially special for Thompson, given what it took for him to return from two serious injuries, still only about 18 months removed from his Achilles surgery.

Even if the Warriors aren’t crowned NBA champions this season, Zen Klay already has won.

