Klay Thompson trails only Steph Curry, LeBron James in NBA playoff 3-pointers

Klay Thompson has had no shortage of big playoff moments throughout his Warriors career.

During Game 3 of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, he added a milestone: Passing Ray Allen for third place on the all-time postseason 3-pointers list.

Thompson’s fourth 3-pointer of the game, which came in the third quarter with the Nuggets ahead 80-75, was his 386th-made playoff three. That passed Allen and placed him behind only teammate Steph Curry (480 entering Thursday) and LeBron James (432).

Klay’s milestone 3-pointer came in classic Warriors fashion. Curry was doubled-teamed outside the 3-point line, so he threw it to Draymond Green, who kicked it to Otto Porter Jr. in the corner.

Porter then swung it quickly to a wide-open Thompson on the right wing, who rose up before the Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon could close out.

Thompson is five years younger than the 37-year-old James, so he certainly has a good chance at passing LeBron if the Warriors keep making the playoffs.

Passing Steph might be a bit more of a challenge, but either way, it would certainly be something if the Warriors have the top two 3-point shooters in NBA postseason history.

Thompson wasn’t the first Warriors player to pass Ray Allen on a 3-point leaderboard this season, with Curry breaking Allen’s record for most 3-pointers outright.