Klay Thompson reveals Warriors’ two keys to stopping Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Klay reveals two keys to defending Luka in West finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defending Luka Dončić will be far from a simple task for the Warriors during the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

But in Klay Thompson’s world, nothing is ever too complicated.

Without an ounce of worry or stress on his face, Thompson kept it straightforward on Tuesday while telling reporters what the key to stopping Dončić will be.

“The key to defending this team with Luka,” Thompson pondered. “I would say playing your hardest and trusting your teammates are the two keys.”

The Golden State guard confidently smiled and nodded his head as he gave his answer, clearly proud of the thoughtful response.

It’s safe to say the Warriors have heeded Thompson’s advice throughout the regular season and well into the NBA playoffs as they enter the conference finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Thompson himself had to trust in his teammates while he was injured and out for 31 months, displaying faith that they would perform in his stead while recovering and have his back upon his return to the court in January. Plus, there are countless other Warriors who persevered through injuries this season, like Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry, to name a few.

And Golden State has certainly played its hardest throughout the postseason, as evidenced by a dramatic Western Conference semifinal round and historic performances by multiple players on both sides of the court in 11 games so far.

Dončić will offer an entirely new challenge beginning with Game 1 of the West finals at Chase Center on Wednesday, but it’s one that can be stopped with a splash of team chemistry and talent.

RELATED: Draymond knows Klay ‘really believes’ Game 6 Klay narrative

The Warriors have a veteran core who have been here before and a group of eager, young players excited for the moment — the perfect combination of trust and determination that could prove fatal to Dončić and the Mavericks’ playoff hopes.

At the end of the day, it’s simple.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast