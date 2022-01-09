Klay Thompson return celebrated by LeBron James, Patrick Beverley

Warriors rivals Pat Bev, LeBron celebrate Klay’s return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Patrick Beverley and LeBron James have had numerous battles with the Warriors over the years, but both took to social media Sunday morning to celebrate the long-awaited return of Klay Thompson to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.

LeBron and Klay certainly have had words on the court in the past, but the two did team up for the major motion picture “Space Jame 2” back in 2021.

Beverley saw the Warriors plenty during the dynasty run during his stints with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, but even he can recognize the significance of Klay finally getting to suit up for the first time since June 13, 2019.

Draymond Green lost sleep because he was so excited for Saturday’s announcement of Klay’s official return date, and shared a touching message to Thompson on the Warriors’ social channels Sunday morning.

It will be an emotional night at Chase Center, and one that Warriors fans have been looking forward to for over two years.

You can catch NBC Sports Bay Area’s full coverage of Klay’s first game back Sunday evening beginning at 4 p.m. PT with a special extended edition of Warriors Pregame Live.

