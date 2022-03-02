Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson will return tomorrow, he says: “I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.” Said he got a massive headache after Thursday’s game and felt sick the last several days. pic.twitter.com/uE33PkwDjB

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson will return tomorrow, he says: “I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”

Said he got a massive headache after Thursday’s game and felt sick the last several days. pic.twitter.com/uE33PkwDjB – 4:52 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Moses Moody and Klay Thompson will both be listed as questionable vs Dallas, per Kerr. But both practiced today and seem to be trending toward playing. – 4:25 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay and Draymond are both here in Dallas with the team and participated in practice.

Klay is questionable against Dallas. Draymond is out, but is “making strides” in his progress. Did some three on three scrimmaging with James Wiseman and Klay today. – 4:19 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green is really “making strides”, per Kerr. Went through some 3-on-3 post practice with Wiseman. Big step. Klay Thompson is questionable for Mavericks game. – 4:17 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made it to Dallas. Both are currently taking part in a long Warriors practice. Green continues to edge a bit closer, do a bit more on court. – 4:07 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors guard Klay Thompson will miss his second consecutive game on Tuesday against the Timberwolves due to a general illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/28/inj… – 7:00 AM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Here’s other thing I wonder … OK, let’s say Warriors don’t win it all this year. Could they win it next year, with Klay stronger, Draymond hanging in there, Curry solid and Wiseman, Kuminga Poole, Wiggins getting better and contributing appropriately? – 11:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will meet the Warriors in Dallas. Klay may return. Does Kerr want Draymond around the team more?

“Yes” pic.twitter.com/nhbugKnABs – 10:53 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors get crushed in Minnesota. Thinned out frontline gives up 39 points to Karl-Anthony Towns. GSW now 2-6 in last eight games, falling closer to the #4 seed than the #1 seed. Klay Thompson expected to return Thursday in Dallas, but no Draymond Green for tough stretch ahead. – 10:28 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors guard Klay Thompson will miss his second consecutive game on Tuesday against the Timberwolves due to a general illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/28/inj… – 10:00 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Moses Moody won’t return to tonight’s game because of a left eye contusion. But earlier in the evening, Steve Kerr discussed why he’ll continue to start the rookie while Klay Thompson is out, and why Jordan Poole fits better in a sixth-man role.

https://t.co/iaysH5PgvS pic.twitter.com/kd2lJ6o2ni – 9:06 PM

