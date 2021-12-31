Klay Thompson on return to action: I feel very close

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson said he feels “very close” -Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.” -Set on it being a home return? “Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it.”

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Klay Thompson discusses sharing a lineup (in practice) for the first time in 2.5 years:

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson said he feels “very close”

-Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.”

-Set on it being a home return? "Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Some brief glimpses of Klay Thompson's first scrimmage with the starters last night in Denver

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The postponement of Thursday night's game against the Nuggets brought at least one silver lining for the Warriors: For the first time since he suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, Klay Thompson scrimmaged with Stephen Curry.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr: "Klay (Thompson) will start when he comes back. I'm not gonna mess around, bring him off the bench or any of that."

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr made one thing clear tonight: Klay Thompson will start right away when he comes back. – 8:59 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

A silver lining to the postponement: For the first time tonight since the 2019 Finals, Klay Thompson scrimmaged with the starters, including Steph Curry. – 8:59 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

An excellent piece by @BrownieAthletic on Santa Cruz Warriors GM David Fatoki featuring Klay Thompson (who ‘Toki has been integral in helping recover)

https://t.co/XxnW1WpOFK

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

With tonight's game postponed, the Warriors will hold a practice in Denver instead, I'm told. They hope to get some extra run time in for Klay and Jordan Poole. Warriors will also practice in Denver tomorrow before heading to Salt Lake City.

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He’s been robbed of two years”

@Rick Kamla tells @Mitch Lawrence that his New Year's Resolution for the NBA is to see Klay Thompson and the Warriors grow the dynasty

Drop your #NBA New Year's Resolutions below 👇

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Klay Thompson always has the best memes.

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson: "I feel like it's going to take a few games, maybe a few weeks to get to feeling like an All-Star again." Sounds like the plan remains around an 18-minute limit to start with a ramp up

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson took part in a scrimmage today in Denver on the same team as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. First time he's ever played with Wiggins. Here is Kerr on it.

Even now, the party continues. Because as Thompson barrels toward one of the most anticipated comebacks in Bay Area history, he’s still singing the praises of those who added some finishing touches to what looks like the end of his two-and-a-half-year rehabilitation odyssey. And no NBA prospect makes Thompson more animated, more talkative, than a 28-year-old former Division III point guard whose pro career topped out with a junior-league team in Spain. David Fatoki, now a rising executive, is the general manager of the Santa Cruz Warriors. Thompson ranks among his biggest fans. The Warriors star agreed to this interview simply because of the subject matter. “Anything for ‘Toki,” Thompson said as he settled into his seat. “Thanks for writing about Dave,” he said as he departed. -via The Athletic / December 31, 2021