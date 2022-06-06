Klay Thompson must be better for Warriors to win NBA Finals, CJ McCollum says

McCollum: Dubs have ‘no chance’ of winning Finals if Klay not better originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are three wins away from their fourth NBA title in eight years, but CJ McCollum doesn’t think they’ll get there if Klay Thompson isn’t better on the floor.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard joined ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday and proclaimed Golden State will not win the series against the Boston Celtics without a more efficient Thompson.

“If he plays like he did in Game 2, they have no chance of winning this series, to be honest with you,” McCollum said.

The Warriors evened the best-of-seven series at one game apiece after a blowout win over Boston on Sunday, but it was another off night for Thompson.

So far he’s averaging 13 points in two games of the NBA Finals, shooting 10-of-33 from the field and 4-of-15 from deep, including a horrendous 1-of-8 on behind-the-arc shooting in Game 2.

It’s only been two games, but McCollum knows something has to change if the Warriors want to be crowned champs.

The NBA world is aware by now that Thompson in the postseason is a whole different type of beast.

But after being sidelined for 941 days while recovering from two major injuries, it was evident that it would take some time for the five-time All-Star to get back to his lethal ways.

Still, it feels unusual to witness Thompson in his sixth NBA Finals appearance not performing like the same guy we saw on this exact stage three years ago.

In the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson averaged 26 points in five games, scoring at least 21 points in every game he played in that series.

And while the Warriors, and McCollum, remain patient and confident that Thompson will find his way, McCollum gave credit to the Celtics’ defense for how they’ve managed to lock down one of the greatest shooters in the game.

“He seems a little anxious,” McCollum said. “I think it’s coming down to the Celtics’ defense, they’re running him off the line, they’re making him play in the arc so to speak and having [him] shoot contested twos, and then when he finally does get an open three, I feel like he’s rushing it because of the way the game has been flowing. But all in all, I think he’ll settle in and become more of his normal self. I think you’ll see Game 6 Klay sooner than later and if you don’t, the Warriors could be in trouble.”

