Klay Thompson might dealing with more than a shooting slump

Is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in a shooting slump? Or could he really be in a new stage of his career? One national analyst certainly thinks so. ESPN’s Jay Williams said as such on a Tuesday episode of the Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show.

Williams suggested Klay’s poor shooting nights throughout the playoffs aren’t just a player fighting through a slump. Instead, he offered Thompson may simply be a different player at this stage of his career. His “heavy legs” and hanging shots on the front rim is proof positive of a new version of Klay Thompson. Williams suggested he needs to change his style of play as a result, especially in the face of Boston’s exceptional defense.

Through two games in the NBA Finals, Thompson is shooting just 30.3% from the field and an icy 26.7% from three. The former All-Star missed nearly 31 months of playing time due to consecutive leg injuries, and finally returned to action in January of this year.

See what Williams, Johnson, and Kellerman had to see about Klay here:

