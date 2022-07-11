Klay Thompson joyful amid Warriors offseason without needing rehab

Joyful Klay back in gym, already thinking about fifth ring originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After everything Klay Thompson has been through, his health is something he certainly will never take for granted.

The Warriors veteran appears to be living his best life this offseason without the grueling rehab he was subjected to in years past, made evident by the pure joy exuding from the 32-year-old as he livestreamed himself in the gym on Monday.

A happy, healthy Thompson splashed bucket after bucket for fans watching on Instagram Live, reveling in the fact that he doesn’t have to deal with the injuries that previously kept him sidelined for 941 days.

“You know how good it feels to be be back in this thing without having to rehab?” he asked viewers. “And with four rings?”

Then, the four-time NBA champion went on to say how many rings he wants. Spoiler alert: It’s more than four.

After spending every offseason since 2019 rehabbing from first a torn ACL and then a torn Achilles, 2022 must feel pretty good for Thompson.

Plus, four rings to go along with that feeling doesn’t hurt.

Only time will tell if Thompson and the Warriors can, in fact, make it five.

