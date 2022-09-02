Klay Thompson hilariously threatens to overtake Kevon Looney as Warriors center

Klay hilariously threatens to overtake Loon as Warriors center originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors, who lacked size in the paint last year, might have that issue resolved as the 2022-23 NBA season approaches.

And it’s Klay Thompson, fresh off his fourth title in eight seasons, who’s ready to fill that void at center for Golden State.

With a full offseason under his belt to get prepared for a championship repeat, Thompson had a message for his teammate Kevon Looney.

Incredible.

After a year of big man scarcity, there are now three players fighting for the starting center role.

Former No. 2 pick James Wiseman is expected to, at last, make a big impact for the Warriors after the 7-footer faced many setbacks due to injury.

When Golden State didn’t add a big man at the trade deadline last season, it was Looney who stepped up and quickly became the beloved, fan-favorite “Iron Man” for the Warriors.

So much so that Looney, who became a free agent after the season ended, earned a three-year contract worth $25.5 million to stay in the Bay.

But Thompson clearly doesn’t care about Looney’s feel-good folk hero journey; he’s ready to compete.

All jokes aside, the Warriors, and Thompson seem to be in a better position heading into the season than they did last year.

And as Thompson noted in another post, they’re hungry for more.

Thompson and the Warriors start their journey to repeat on Oct. 18 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

