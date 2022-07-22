Klay Thompson has perfect reaction to Trayce’s game-tying triple vs. Giants

Klay has perfect reaction to Trayce’s clutch triple vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Thompson brothers know how to come through in the clutch.

For the better part of a decade, Klay Thompson has hit countless huge shots for the Warriors as they’ve built one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA.

On Thursday night, it was younger brother Trayce Thompson who provided the heroics.

With the Giants leading the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 at Dodger Stadium, Trayce crushed a game-tying triple off the top of the center field wall, allowing Gavin Lux to score the tying run.

Klay had the perfect reaction, unless you’re a Giants fan.

A few batters later, Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead three-run homer to give the Dodgers an eventual 9-6 win.

After bouncing around from team to team the last few years, Trayce again has found a home with the Dodgers this season. He’s now hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, two homers, and 13 RBI in 28 games between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

As much as Bay Area fans would like Klay to root for the Giants, his only allegiance is to his brother.