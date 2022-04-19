Klay Thompson calls Jordan Poole ‘baby Steph Curry’ of Warriors’ new lineup

Why Klay thinks JP is ‘baby Steph’ in Dubs’ potent lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Dub Nation frantically tries to come up with a fitting name for the Warriors lineup of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, the five players continue to wreak havoc on the court.

After flipping the script in Game 1, it was déjà vu for the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Monday night as Golden State’s new, potent lineup exploded to take a lead and never looked back during their 126-106 playoff victory at Chase Center.

On NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors Postgame Live, Captain Klay himself stopped by the set to talk about the small-ball tactics that make the fivesome so dangerous for opponents.

“I think the best part of that lineup is we all do things so uniquely differently, like with Steph, obviously, the pick-and-roll is incredible,” Thompson said. “Coming off the catch? Incredible.”

Curry came into Monday’s game off the bench at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter. The Warriors trailed 11-7, but pulled ahead by the time there were still four minutes left in the second quarter.

Following the win, Thompson had compliments for everyone in the lineup, but the best of all might have gone to 22-year-old Poole. He’s coming into his own, and the world has noticed as he thrives on the big stage, earning him a flattering comparison from his teammate.

“Jordan is like a baby Steph Curry with his ability to stop and pop with the ball in his hands,” Thompson said.

Poole already received an honorary Splash Brother title near the end of the regular season thanks to his ascension in Curry’s absence, and he’s only gone on to live up to that name in playoffs.

Poole, Thompson and Curry combined for 84 points on 31-of-52 shooting Monday night. The three-guard trio went 13 for 28 from the 3-point line. When the three played with Green and Wiggins, the lineup was a plus-28 in their minutes together.

It’s a team effort that utilizes each of their skills, Thompson said.

“Then I’m the catch-and-shoot guy,” he continued. “Wiggs is so great around the rim. He’s so good at attacking the rim and his catch and shoot has also been great this year, and then Draymond kind of glues us all together with his ability to play make and navigate the defense.”

Coach Steve Kerr seems to have an endless amount of decisions when it comes to crafting a lineup for Thursday’s Game 3 matchup in Denver, but it’s clear that one, yet-to-be-named lineup has proven to be lethal.

“That’s just a deadly lineup and I think we’ll have to unleash that if we want to go where we want to go,” Thompson said.