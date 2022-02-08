Andrew Wiggins explains how Jonathan Kuminga can be unstoppable

Golden State Warriors veteran Klay Thompson took exception with the NBA for excluding rookie Jonathan Kuminga from the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend.

Kuminga, the seventh pick, was not among the 12 rookie players chosen by assistant coaches last week for the annual showcase game. He was the highest-drafted player excluded from the game after the first six draftees were selected for the event.

The 19-year-old is averaging 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds on 49.6% shooting from the field in 42 appearances. He has played sporadically but is in the midst of one of his finest stretches of the season, averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his last three games.

Thompson called it a travesty he wasn’t selected for the game.

He is so good around the rim. He is really good in the post. His jump shot is very fluid. To be 19 and make the impact he does, it’s a travesty he’s not in the rookie-sophomore game. That doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for in that one.

Kuminga entered the NBA draft oozing potential given his physical tools and athleticism on the court. The team has not yet found consistent playing time for him given its veteran-heavy roster, but Kuminga has played well in spurts throughout the season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr can see Kuminga improving each day and that has resulted in some strong performances as of late. He has had learning moments throughout the season but Kerr believes as though Kuminga is getting more comfortable within their system.

J.K. has been great. … He is starting to feel more and more comfortable with what we’re trying to accomplish on the floor. He has still got a long way to go but getting better every day.

While Kuminga certainly wanted to be included in the Rising Stars festivities, the rookie still represents a big part of the future in the Bay. He is emerging as a key player for the Warriors and is impressing those around him along the way.

