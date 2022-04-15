KJ Apa & Isabel May To Star In ‘Wonder Twins’ MovieFor HBO Max – The Hamden Journal

Riverdale star KJ Apa and 1883 actress Isabel May have nabbed the alien-sibling lead roles in The Wonder Twins, a live-action DC comedy for HBO Max.

Apa will play Zan, and May will portray Jayna.

While the plotline is under wraps, Jayna is known for her talent of transforming into an animal, while Zan is a shapeshifter of sorts. The characters made their debut on The All-New Super Friends Hour from Hanna-Barbera and then appeared in The World’s Greatest Super Friends, Super Friends and Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show.

Their history: Zan and Jayna are from the planet Exxor are were being informally trained by the DC superheroes. In a 1977 Super Friends comic book from E. Nelson Bridwell and artist Ramona Fradon, it’s further detailed that the twins were orphaned during a plague and adopted by the alien Exorians. Along the way, they’re given Gleek as a pet. After learning that villain Grax is set to destroy Earth, they travel there to warn the Justice League. They ultimately blend into life on Earth as Swedish exchange students, attending Gotham City High School. The Wonder Twins made cameos in other parts of the DC universe over the years, including TV shows Smallville, Teen Titans Go! and The Flash.

Black Adam and Rampage co-writer Adam Sztykiel is making his directorial debut on the popular DC comics IP off a script he wrote. Production is set to begin this summer in Atlanta. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey’s Temple Hill are producing.

Apa is well known for playing Archie on the CW/WBTV series Riverdale. His feature credits include the movies Songbird, The Hate U Give, A Dog’s Purpose and I Still Believe. He is repped by UTA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, Red Eleven’s Mandy Jaconson and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. May plays Elsa Dutton on Paramount+’s Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Her series credits include Alexa & Katie and Young Sheldon. She is managed by Coronel Group and attorney Patty Felker.