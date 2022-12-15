Kittle needs more targets, Chubb & Saquon are slowing down

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Matt Harmon is joined by guest co-host Rich Hribar for a very special episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where the guys provide one stat for all 32 teams and preview the Thursday night game between the 49ers and Seahawks.
Find out why it’s pointless to complain about the Cowboys’ backfield committee, how high is too high for Isiah Pacheco, what killed the Ravens offense, and what is Ja’Marr Chase’s role if Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins miss this week’s game.
Can you start Tua in fantasy this week? Can you start Saquon Barkley? We know Terry McLaurin is efficient but do the Commanders pass enough for him to be fantasy relevant? Is any offense worse than the Denver Broncos?
Matt and Rich implore people to stop fighting about Jared Goff, realize they we should’ve predicted the Buccaneers offense would be mediocre, and wonder what to make of Drake London with a new starting QB in Atlanta.
All of this and much more in a fun episode of Stat Nerd Thursday!
02:10 Philadelphia Eagles
05:55 Buffalo Bills
09:25 Dallas Cowboys
11:40 Kansas City Chiefs
15:30 Minnesota Vikings
17:50 Baltimore Ravens
21:00 Cincinnati Bengals
23:30 Miami Dolphins
28:00 New York Giants
30:40 Washington Commanders
32:30 Los Angeles Chargers
34:50 New England Patriots
36:45 New York Jets
38:50 Tennessee Titans
40:15 Detroit Lions
42:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45:10 Atlanta Falcons
47:10 Carolina Panthers
48:10 Cleveland Browns
50:20 Green Bay Packers
51:45 Jacksonville Jaguars
54:00 Las Vegas Raiders
55:45 Pittsburgh Steelers
56:25 Indianapolis Colts
58:10 Arizona Cardinals
59:30 Los Angeles Rams
61:05 New Orleans Saints
62:45 Chicago Bears
63:55 Denver Broncos
67:00 Houston Texans
67:15 TNF 49ers at Seahawks
