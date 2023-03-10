Kiska, the ‘world’s loneliest’ orca, dead at age 47

Kiska, known as the “world’s loneliest” orca, died Friday at Marineland in Ontario, Canada.

Marineland confirmed the 47-year-old female whale’s death in a statement, saying, “Marineland’s marine mammal care team and experts did everything possible to support Kiska’s comfort and will mourn her loss.”

Kiska, Canada’s last captive orca, spent the last 12 years in solitary confinement, often swimming in circles despite orcas being extremely social mammals.

A cause of death was not released, but Marineland told the St. Catharine’s Standard in a statement that her health had been declining for weeks.

The Post has contacted Marineland for comment.

The theme park was charged with unauthorized use of animals in December 2021 after videos emerged of Kiska bashing her head and body against her tank’s walls, gaining millions of views on social media.

Another “heartbreaking” clip caught her floating listlessly at the surface of the concrete pool.

Investigators for the Niagara Regional Police believed that the park violated the Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act.





There were calls for the release of Kiska after the emergence of harrowing footage of her smashing her head against her tank. Courtesy of Paul Demers

“During the investigation, it was found that dolphins and whales were utilized for entertainment purposes during the month of August, without being authorized to do so following an amendment to the Criminal Code under Bill S-203 on June 21, 2019,” NRPS said in a statement at the time.

In 1979, at just 3 years old, Kiska was taken from her family near Iceland — along with an orca named Keiko, who starred in the 1993 film “Free Willy.”





Marineland’s orca Kiska is fed in Friendship Cove on Tuesday, July 3, 2012, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Toronto Star via Getty Images

She lived at various aquariums before winding up in Niagara Falls and giving birth to five calves, all of which died at young ages.

Marineland was allowed to continue keeping Kiska in captivity on a grandfather clause that granted the park an exemption, as keeping whales and dolphins in captivity is now banned.