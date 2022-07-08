Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms.

The Power of the Dog costars quietly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together.

A rep for Dunst confirms the nuptials in a statement to PEOPLE, but adds that “no other details will be provided.”

Dunst, 40, previously noted to the Los Angeles Times earlier this year that although she and Plemons, 34, “call each other husband and wife,” they hadn’t gotten married yet and hadn’t even planned the wedding.

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst Says She, Fiancé Jesse Plemons ‘Haven’t Planned a Wedding’ Yet: ‘It’s Ridiculous’

“We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” she said in February, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and their second pregnancy as roadblocks on the way to the altar. “I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

They began dating in 2016 after meeting on season 2 of the FX series Fargo, in which they played a married couple. News of their engagement surfaced in January 2017, when Dunst was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globes.

Oscars Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The couple has since welcomed two sons, Ennis Howard, 4, and 14-month-old James Robert.

They previously gave both their boys a shoutout from the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards, where they both received their first nominations, in the Best Supporting Actor/Actress categories, after appearing together in last year’s The Power of the Dog.

“They’re in Atlanta right now because that’s where I’m working, and they’re at a toddler Oscars party,” Dunst explained on the carpet. “So, the girls next door invited them over, and so they’re all representing us there.”

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

FX/courtesy Everett Collection

Story continues

“They’re all wearing red, it’s close to this color, not quite,” Plemons added, pointing out his date’s vintage Christian Lacroix strapless red sheer gown.

Dunst recalled of hearing the nominations: “I was actually more, weirdly, excited for Jesse. I screamed. To be nominated together is the craziest thing. We just feel so lucky. We already won, you know?”

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst on Falling For Each Other: ‘I Knew She’d Be in My Life for a Long Time’

The pair has also appeared onscreen for episodes of Black Mirror and Drunk History, as well as the recently-released Netflix movie Windfall.

“I don’t wanna do another project without [Kirsten]. It’s just the best,” Plemons told PEOPLE in December. “We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I’m constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul.”