Kirk Cameron Gets Schooled After Wild Rant Full Of Right-Wing Talking Points

Kirk Cameron (Photo: Fox News)

Former “Growing Pains” star Kirk Cameron found his name trending on social media on Tuesday after he made a bizarre attack on the entire school education system.

Cameron, who won four Razzies in a single year for the 2014 bomb “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas,” rattled off a Mad Libs jumble of far-right boogeymen during a Fox News Digital interview. In the course of the discussion, he slammed pronouns, “grooming,” the 1619 Project, “racial confusion” and more.

“Public school systems have become so bad it’s sad to say that they’re doing more for grooming for sexual chaos and the progressive left than any real educating about the things that most of us want to teach our kids,” Cameron declared.

He also said schools were spreading “terminal disease” and “destroying the church.”

“Stop complaining at the school board meetings,” said Cameron. “Pull your kids out of systems that are rotting the minds and souls of American children and spreading a terminal disease and begin educating them with good values.”

Cameron shot to fame in the 1980s playing Mike Seaver on the hit sitcom “Growing Pains,” but has since become best known for his far-right politics and promotion of an extremist version of evangelical Christian beliefs, including young-Earth creationism ― notions that are more easily spread to children via his new pet project: homeschooling.

His critics on Twitter took him to a different kind of school:

