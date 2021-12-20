Kirby Smart updates Georgia QB situation

Georgia football is preparing for a clash with Michigan in the playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Much of the pregame discussion is revolving around UGA’s quarterback situation, which has remained a hot topic throughout the season and especially after the Bulldogs 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett, who started 10 games for the Bulldogs after taking over for an injury-riddled J.T. Daniels, was intercepted twice by the Crimson Tide in Atlanta.

With two weeks of preparations left and both Bennett and Daniels healthy, questions are focused on if Georgia will make a quarterback change this postseason.

UGA coach Kirby Smart took a question on the current quarterback situation in his Monday press conference.

“We don’t disclose that information, we just talk about who is doing their job and all four of those guys have been doing a tremendous job,” Smart said. “Brock (Vandagriff) has been doing a tremendous job giving us a good picture on the scout team end. Stetson (Bennett) and JT and really doing a good job simulating the offense that coach (Todd) Monken wants to do. Like I talk about all the time, we’re going to play the guy who gives us the best chance to win.”

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) walks off the field after their 62 to 0 win against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Nas Vandy Ga 038

Daniels has been efficient when he’s seen the field this year, completing 68 of 94 passes (72.3%) for 722 yards with seven touchdowns to three interceptions.

The caveat is that Bennett has been comparatively equally efficient, and has added a threat with his legs.

Bennett has completed 148 of 231 passes (64.1%) for 2,325 yards with 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions, while adding another 251 yards on 45 attempts and a touchdown on the ground.