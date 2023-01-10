Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley-law firm promotes Kate Mangels Allen Secretov – The Hamden Journal

Powerhouse law firm Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley has promoted Kate Mangels and Allen Secretov to partners.

Joining the 17 other partners in the Santa Monica-based firm, the Harvard and UCLA Law graduates have both been with KWIKH for five years

“it is a pleasure to welcome Kate and Allen to the partnership,” the firm’s Managing Partner Lawrence Iser told The Hamden Journal today. “They are both exceptional people and accomplished litigators. We have utmost faith that they will continue to be integral members of the firm and the Bar, now as our Partners.”

“It is a true privilege to work with KWIKH’s all star bench of attorneys, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow with this group,” exclaimed Secretov of the top agency, studio, streamers and talent representing firm. “More than anything, I am excited to continue counseling and serving the needs of our clients, especially during this time of technological disruption to all aspects of the entertainment industry,” the ex-Arnold & Porter lawyer went on to say.

“Working with Shawn Holley over the past few years has helped me grow as a lawyer in immeasurable ways,” civil and criminal attorney Mangels stated Tuesday of the 2021 named parter. “Becoming her partner, along with all of the other incredibly talented lawyers at our firm, is a tremendous honor,” Mangels added. “I look forward to continuing to handle the most exciting cases in the industry.”

Focusing on white collar legal matters for the most part, the former Skadden lawyer was deeply involved in the case of now former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. Released by the MLB team last week, Bauer was accused of sexual assault last year and subsequently suspended for two years. The player has always denied the claims and took the issue to court and tribunals. The MLB suspension was drastically cut back by an arbitrator in late 2022. The move would have made Bauer eligible to play immediately, but the Dodgers’ organization cut ties fairly shortly afterwards.

Specializing in litigating entertainment, intellectual property and business cases, Secretov was part of the KWIKH crew that worked on fairly recent high profile matters involving superstar Lizzo and boxer Manny Pacquiao respectively.