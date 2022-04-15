Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell Join ‘Barbie’ Movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Having already landed an A-list ensemble for its upcoming Barbie pic, Warner Bros. and Mattel have upped the anty by rounding out the cast with some high level talent. Sources tell The Hamden Journal that Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Oscar winner Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou. They join a cast that includes Margot Robbie, who will star in the titular role, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell.

Greta Gerwig is directing and co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

Plot details are unknown, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

The pic will be released worldwide sometime in 2023.