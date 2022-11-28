Kingsbury and his offense are mostly to blame for loss to Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals have been through a lot this season, doomed almost equally by bad luck and bad decisions.

Three assistant coaches have been fired. Injuries have decimated the offensive line. Receivers have been suspended, injured and rarely healthy and eligible at the same time. A lack of depth throughout the roster has been exposed.

But, until Sunday, the Cardinals had not been gutted.

The Chargers took care of that by scoring a touchdown and a conversion with 15 seconds left to win, 25-24, at State Farm Stadium.

The defense deserves its share of blame for the loss, of course. And kicker Matt Prater missed a 49-yard field goal attempt early in the third quarter. And a long punt return and a penalty on the Cardinals allowed the Chargers to begin their last possession at the Arizona 38.

The Cardinals played contradictory football, not complementary, throughout.

But the failures of the offense, and the guy who coordinates it, coach Kliff Kingsbury, played the largest roles in the loss.

A promising possession in the second quarter was ruined by questionable play calling. And when they needed a first down or two in the last quarter to put the game away, they failed to earn one on three consecutive possessions that lasted just 1:45, 1:27 and 31 seconds, respectively.

“Our last three drives, no excuse,” said quarterback Kyler Murray. “There are no excuses for not finishing that game on our terms.”

The Cardinals had a lot of things going against them Sunday, including four starting offensive linemen who are injured reserve. What they needed were steadying hands. What they got instead were the shaky ones of Kingsbury. Again.

As a head coach, Kingsbury is far more adept at exacerbating trouble than he is alleviating it. He did it again midway through the second quarter, and it cost the Cardinals.

There were anxious moments throughout the game, but none bigger than midway through the second quarter when Kingsbury added to the anxiety with two horrible play selections off the large, laminated call sheet he carries.

The setup: A review by officials had just overturned a fumble recovery by the Cardinals, ruling, oddly, that a Charger player had recovered at the Cardinals 29-yard line.

The Chargers scored five plays later to cut the Cardinals lead to 10-7.

The Cardinals needed something to calm them. Instead, Kingsbury attempted to be creative.

On third-and-1, Murray kept the ball and gained maybe 18 inches.

On fourth-and-inches, Kingsbury put Murray in the shotgun and had him fake a handoff to running back James Conner. It made no sense. At the time, Conner was bashing the Chargers’ run defense. He had rushed for 58 yards on 9 carries and finished with 120 on 25 attempts. There aren’t many running backs better in short-yardage situations, which is why the Cardinals signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract last off-season.

And Kingsbury called for a pass? On fourth-and-inches? Some things about football are hard; handing it off to Conner with just inches needed for a first down is not one one of them.

But Kingsbury made it so, and said after the game he had no regrets. He liked the calls. He might be the only one.

If a good team ran those plays, say the Chiefs, there would be no fuss. They could overcome failure. But the Cardinals? A team that has yet to win consecutive games this season? That spent the first half of the season struggling to snap the ball on time? That needs to get the simple things to work first?

No, not the Cardinals. Hand it to Conner on third down. And for sure give it to him on fourth.

But Kingsbury has a habit of complicating the simple stuff, which he did in this case.

After the fake, Murray looked for a receiver and motioned for receiver DeAndre Hopkins to break deep. The play, Murray said after, wasn’t designed for Hopkins at all.

Schematically, the Cardinals were in a tight spot, said Murray. That’s a paraphrase of the more blunt way he put it. He dropped an “F” word, and it was not football.

Murray had to improvise and threw short. Safety Derwin James, Jr., intercepted at the Cardinals 44.

The Cardinals defense failed to adequately respond, and the Chargers scored five plays later to take the lead, 14-10.

The Cardinals showed some grit, which is easy to do against the Chargers, who aren’t very good. Murray led a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final seconds of the half, a possession that was nearly botched by time mismanagement.

Arizona (4-8) led, 17-14, at halftime, and when the Chargers (6-5) tied the game in the third quarter, the Cardinals responded, regained the lead before ultimately losing it again.

The Cardinals didn’t play especially well, but they played hard. Kingsbury apparently hasn’t lost the locker room, and more importantly, the players in it. Maybe one of them will pull him aside and tell him to cut the cute stuff.

Maybe one of them did. On a touchdown drive in the second half, the Cardinals faced a third-and-1 at the Chargers 12. This time, they used three tight ends and handed the ball up the middle to Conner.

He gained 4 yards. First down. Next play, touchdown.

It was the Cardinals’ last score, and the last time they were efficient on offense.

That gave the Chargers a handful of last chances to win, and they finally took the Cardinals up on one. A touchdown pass to running back Austin Ekeler brought the Chargers to within 1 point. A two-point conversion pass to tight end Gerald Everett gave them the victory.

But as Cardinals offensive players noted, if they had done their job well, the defense would not have been on the field in those closing minutes. A possession that started with 10:52 remaining ended with 9:07 left. The next started at 7:34 and ended at 6:07. And the last began with 2:19 on the clock and ended with 1:48 remaining.

“All about getting better,” Kingsbury said of the remaining schedule, which includes an off weekend this week. “I still think our best football is in front us.”

Maybe, but the path to playing better is blocked. The Cardinals need to learn to get out of their own way, and that starts with their head coach.

