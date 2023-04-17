Kings took advantage of ‘old head’ Warriors in Game 1, Kendrick Perkins says

Perk pinpoints peculiar reason why Warriors lost Game 1 to Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the Warriors dropped Game 1 to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, they held themselves accountable for the loss. Missed shots down the stretch, lost opportunities on the boards and no answers for the late De’Aaron Fox-Malik Monk eruption.

Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, however, pinpointed another interesting reason why the Warriors ran out of juice and lost the opening playoff game thriller at Golden 1 Center.

“[The Warriors] should be very worried,” Perkins said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning, ahead of Game 2. “Here’s one thing we fail to realize, actually watching this game happen the other night and listening to Mike Brown talk about they need to continue to push the pace, and I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about Mike?’ He kept saying, ‘We need to keep pushing the pace, we need to keep playing fast’, and he’s no dummy. And this is why he won [NBCA] Coach of the Year.

“It’s for the simple fact that we have to realize that the Warriors have dominated over the last decade, multiple Finals, winning multiple championships, going back-to-back, guys playing for the Olympic team, playing nonstop, when you have a short turnaround every single season, and at some point, you get tired. Your legs get tired. We got to expect that out of Klay [Thompson], Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green]. These guys been punching in the clock.

“So when I’m looking at these young bucks like De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes, who’s not young but he’s still in his prime, and I’m looking at Trey Lyles and I’m watching these guys push the pace and the tempo. They’re doing it for a reason. The one reason is they know that’s to their advantage and they know they have to beat those old guys, those old heads considering, down the court.”

Story continues

The Warriors’ Big Three average a shade under 34 years of age, but they’ve continued to prove they still can play at an elite level. See last year’s championship run.

When people called them “old” and “washed,” they responded with their fourth NBA title in eight seasons. And this year isn’t over yet — not even close.

It’s been one game, and the Warriors lost by three points. Plus, history is on Golden State’s side.

As NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter Dalton Johnson pointed out, the Warriors have the most wins in the league following a playoff loss since 2015, aka Steve Kerr’s first season as head coach, and they’re 24-8 in the next game after a loss in that span.

RELATED: Kuminga vows to bounce back from poor Game 1 vs. Kings

Still, Perkins isn’t convinced.

“So when I’m looking at the Kings and I’m looking at what [Domantas] Sabonis did last night, I know he struggled as far as finishing around the basket, that won’t happen again,” Perkins continued. “But he was a monster on the boards. Keegan Murray, he didn’t play well. [Kevin] Huerter didn’t shoot the ball well. And they still found a way, on the back of my Texas boy De’Aaron Fox, to pull that game out. The Warriors should be very worried.”

Only time will tell, and we all know what happened last time the world tried to doubt the Warriors’ Big Three.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast