Kings now open to trading star point guard De’Aaron Fox?

Report: 'A lot of smoke' Kings star De'Aaron Fox could be available via trade

Just two of the top five picks in the 2017 NBA Draft are still playing for the teams that selected them — Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

Will Fox be the next one moved?

The Kings reportedly were not interested in trading Fox during the offseason, even in a potential package for Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons.

So, what’s changed?

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was on The Hoop Collective podcast with colleague Brian Windhorst earlier this week and gave an interesting update on Fox’s situation.

“It was widely reported going into the season: De’Aaron Fox is off the table,” MacMahon said. “Sir, I’ve heard a lot of smoke that that might not be the case at this point.”

Fox is not having a good season. He’s averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 assists per game, down from 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game averages last season. Fox has been a poor 3-point shooter with the Kings and is currently converting a career-low 26.3 percent on those attempts. His free throw attempts and field goal percentage are down compared to last season as well.

The 24-year-old guard has a massive contract, too. He’s in the first season of a five-year, $163 million deal that expires after the 2025-26 campaign.

Should the Celtics pursue Fox? In short, probably not.

Fox would push the pace as one of the fastest guards in the league. He’s excellent in transition. He’s also a strong playmaker and a reliable 20-plus points per game scorer. His lackluster outside shooting is a concern, though. His high salary, which peaks in 2025-26 with a salary cap hit of more than $37 million, is another issue.

If the Celtics are looking to make a huge splash in the trade market, they should aim a little bit higher than Fox.