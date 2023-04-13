Kings’ Mike Brown named NBCA Coach of the Year for 2023 season

Kings’ Brown voted NBCA Coach of the Year for 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Brown has won the 2023 Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Thursday.

The honor, which is voted on by all 30 head coaches, is given to the coach who “helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court and shows outstanding service and dedication to the community off the court.”

Kings assistant Luke Loucks informed the team of Brown’s award win during Thursday’s practice, and the great moment was captured on video.

“Receiving this award from my peers is especially meaningful and an honor that I truly embrace,” Brown said in a release. “We have an incredible group of head coaches in the NBA, all of whom deserve to be recognized for their leadership as they execute their craft at the highest level every day.

“This award is incredibly special in my first year with the Kings. It is a reflection of the caliber of men that Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox have assembled and who I have absolutely loved coaching. I also want to recognize our medical staff, who have been an integral ingredient to our success and worked tirelessly to maximize our players’ health throughout the year. Additionally, our coaching staff has been invaluable in supporting our organization and working with my obsession for perfection.

“Lastly, this recognition is especially meaningful to me because it honors the legacy of Michael Goldberg – a personal friend who worked tirelessly for NBA coaches, always doing so with integrity and class.”

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer, Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault, Boston’s Joe Mazzulla and New York’s Tom Thibodeau also received votes for the award.

Brown led a stunning turnaround in his first season at the helm in Sacramento. On the heels of a 30-win campaign, the Kings claimed their first Pacific Division title since 2003 and finished third in the Western Conference at 48-34. In the process, they ended the longest playoff drought in league history and the longest active postseason drought in North American sports.

Story continues

RELATED: Why Barnes embodies Kings’ key to beating Warriors in playoffs

Pacers head coach and NBCA president Rick Carlisle called Brown’s performance “one of the greatest coaching jobs we’ve ever seen in this league.”

“He completely changed the attitude and vibe of the Kings franchise and fan base, launching them into an amazing new era of success,” Carlisle added.

Brown is the first Kings head coach to receive the Michael H. Goldberg Award since it was first presented in 2017. He’s next expected to be named the franchise’s first NBA Coach of the Year winner since Cotton Fitzsimmons in 1979.