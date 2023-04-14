Kings’ Mike Brown hilariously calls out Warriors with NSFW response

Brown hilariously calls out Warriors with NSFW response originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Brown is on to the Warriors.

Since leaving Golden State for a head coaching gig in Sacramento, the Warriors have endlessly praised Brown from even 90 miles away. Now that the Kings and Warriors are meeting in the playoffs, though, Brown isn’t falling for any of his former team’s tricks.

“It’s a setup,” Brown said Friday, laughing. “They want to kick my ass, trust me. I’ve been around them enough. It’s a setup. Don’t fall for it.”

There are endless storylines already highlighting the NorCal showdown between the defending champion Warriors and Brown’s revamped Kings.

Steve Kerr, who Brown coached behind for six seasons in Golden State, publicly announced he voted for Brown as the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year.

Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green recently spoke highly about Brown and how much the team missed his voice.

Some might take those gestures as genuine, but not Brown.

He made that perfectly clear as he looked directly into the camera while speaking to reporters after Kings practice.

“And I’m not falling for it, either,” Brown said. “Screw you guys until this is over.”

Of course, it’s all love on both sides. Well, at least until the series actually begins.