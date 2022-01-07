Kings making De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton available in the right deals

Use the Kings as an example. Sacramento is now reportedly open to making De’Aaron Fox and/or Tyrese Haliburton available in the right deals, and those aren’t equal propositions for Philadelphia. In all likelihood, sources say, a deal involving Fox would almost certainly have to be a three-team deal, moving Fox to another party in order to get what the Sixers think they need.



De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox

The PFP NFT hoodie is highkey tough👀 Project drop in 5 days! 100k in discord and we’re just getting started. Can’t wait to build something special with you guys in this web 3 space. @SwipaTheFoxNFT pic.twitter.com/ctWgBtZECM – 6:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Last 2 Minute Report confirms what De’Aaron Fox told us last night. Delon Wright should have been called for a foul on Fox with 25 seconds remaining. The Kings trailed 103-101 at the time. Here’s what Fox said about it ⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:44 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings fall to shorthanded Hawks 108-102 on Wednesday night. Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Alvin Gentry.

FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/SbHXNgE63T pic.twitter.com/GABMRETMbM – 2:58 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tyrese Haliburton on losing another game to a team without their best player(s):

“I feel like we haven’t beat a team this season when they’re missing their best player and that’s an indictment on us, it’s completely on us and we just gotta be better.” pic.twitter.com/oIW9uoPNMY – 1:13 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“I think that he’s playing at the level that he left off with last year.” -Alvin Gentry on De’Aaron Fox – 12:52 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

This was the first game this season that both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton both scored 20 points or more. – 12:42 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Hawks beat the Kings 108-102, Sacramento falls to 16-24 after dropping the back-to-back. Kings on the road for the next three. De’Aaron Fox 30 points, 6 assists. – 12:27 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Final: Hawks 108, Kings 102.

De’Aaron Fox scored 12 points in the last 4:29, but the Kings came up short. Fox finished with 30. Tyrese Haliburton had 24. Kevin Huerter led the Hawks with 25. – 12:27 AM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

They started the clock early on De’Aaron Fox again! At home..Yikes! Alvin Gentry wasn’t pleased – 12:26 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox & Tyrese Haliburton trying to drag this team to this win. – 12:18 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox attacking again, scores and draws the foul then skids across the baseline. Fox completes the three-point play – game tied 101-101 – 12:18 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tyrese Haliburton 3 – game tied at 98-98 – 12:15 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Two back to back buckets from De’Aaron Fox bring Kings to within one. Hawks answer right back. up 3 with 1:30 to go – 12:12 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox up to 22 points now, Tyrese Haliburton with 21. Kings trail the Hawks 92-89 with 3:51 to go. A game that’s been really hard to watch (possibly the worst of the season) hopefully has an entertaining finish. – 12:07 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

20-point games for both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. – 12:05 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox being bothered by his right hand. He’s shaking it off and remains in the game, but clearly experiencing some discomfort – 12:00 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Hawks lead the Kings 54-45. The Hawks are only shooting 39.6%, but the Kings are shooting just 33.3%. Davion Mitchell is 0 of 8. Marvin Bagley III is 1 of 6. Tyrese Haliburton is 2 of 7. – 11:05 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Hawks:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks – 1/5:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Damian Jones – 9:30 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Alvin Gentry says his Kings team has to play much faster – feels it has been better – but nowhere near where it should be with De’Aaron Fox leading the charge. And said his team must play in space better. – 8:38 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Kings are now reportedly open to making De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available if the right deal materializes. Some thoughts on both players, Sixers’ preferences, and what that means for Ben Simmons trade market phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:48 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings PG De’Aaron Fox and interim coach Alvin Gentry react to the officials review late in the game tonight, resulting in the jump ball after throws. pic.twitter.com/PBfB3qPxfP – 1:59 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“Next time I’ll grab the ball and say y’all f***ed up the clock.” -De’Aaron Fox – 1:44 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox posts his fifth 30-point game of the season, but the Kings come up short in a 122-114 loss to the Lakers. Bizarre ending to this one. Really weird stuff. – 12:56 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox is one of a few players who can start a drive from beyond the arc with 2 seconds on the shot clock and its plenty of time. – 12:40 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Camera has caught De’Aaron Fox communicating a lot with his teammates tonight. Showing the leadership (without screaming and yelling) you want out of your top guy.

He’s also balling tonight. – 11:59 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

A basket by De’Aaron Fox gives the Kings at 59-57 lead over the Lakers at the half. Fox has a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Buddy Hield came off the bench to score 15 points, knocking down 4 of 7 from 3-point range. LeBron James has 13 points for the Lakers. – 11:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead Lakers 59-57 heading to the half . De’Aaron Fox has 19 points. 15 off the bench from Hield on 4-of-7 from 3. – 11:35 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Tyrese Haliburton is rocking “Love & Basketball” custom KDs tonight. pic.twitter.com/BNklg7TQHO – 11:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers – 1/4:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Damian Jones – 10:00 PM

More specifically, sources say Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has continued to make it clear to McNair that he has the green light to do whatever is necessary to meet those goals. And while the Kings would prefer to keep building around De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, their strong appetite to improve means that no player is off the table in terms of potential talks. -via The Athletic / January 5, 2022

Tim Bontemps: I think it was widely going into the season, ‘De’Aaron Fox is off the table’. I’ve heard a lot of smoke that might not be the case at this point. -via Spotify / December 18, 2021

The Kings are at a crossroads yet again, with a new interim head coach, a relatively new GM, and a lot of players with uncertain futures. GM Monte McNair drafted two guards in consecutive drafts (Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton) despite having De’Aaron Fox on the payroll, which suggests to executives around the league that Fox will be his main piece for a big move. -via The Ringer / December 7, 2021