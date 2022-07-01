Kings land sharpshooter Kevin Huerter in huge trade with Hawks

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Kings make huge trade with Hawks for sharpshooter Huerter

The Kings continue to make moves on the second day of NBA free agency.

Sacramento reportedly made a major trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, sending Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless in exchange for Kevin Huerter, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings are also sending over a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

Huerter averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists last year with the Hawks.

The 23-year-old guard/forward, nicknamed “Red Velvet”, has spent his entire professional career in Atlanta.

His efficient sharpshooting will be a great addition to Sacramento’s squad, as he’s recorded 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent shooting from deep over his four-year NBA career.

