Kings, Hornets interested in Warriors’ Kevon Looney in free agency

Report: Kings, Hornets interested in free-agent Looney originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevon Looney caught the attention of the world in the best NBA season of his career with the Warriors this year, earning his third NBA Finals ring.

And as he enters NBA free agency, teams already have their eyes on the big man.

Among those teams: the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets.

The Kings, who hired Golden State assistant coach Mike Brown as their new head coach, are looking to get a familiar face to join forces with Brown in Sactown.

Meanwhile, the Hornets were trying to do the same.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday that Warriors top assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Charlotte were “closing in” on a deal to make Atkinson the next head coach of the Hornets.

But Atkinson reportedly turned down the job to stay with Golden State, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources.

Looney made the incredible accomplishment of playing in all 82 games during the Warriors’ 2021-22 season and started in 80 of them. He also played in 22 playoff games, starting in 13.

The Warriors’ Iron Man was remarkable during Golden State’s postseason run, having breakout performances in the Western Conference semifinals and the Western Conference finals.

Fans watching at home thought he peaked in Game 6 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies when he collected 22 rebounds, only for him to have arguably the best game of his career a few nights later.

RELATED: Kerr: Steph’s MVP-filled season ‘crowning achievement’ of career

He even garnered “MVP! MVP!” chants at Chase Center when he finished with a career-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Looney has proven he’s full of surprises, and there’s no telling what he’ll accomplish next season, wherever he ends up.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast