Kings guard Kevin Huerter goes down with hamstring injury in game against Brooklyn Nets

Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter left Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter with a right leg injury and immediately went to the locker room.

The team midway through the second quarter announced he would not return. A league source confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that Huerter suffered a mild hamstring strain. He’s expected to undergo further testing ahead of Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Huerter missed all four of his shot attempts and left roughly seven minutes into the game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He fell awkwardly on a contested shot in the key at the 5:50 mark in the opening frame and struggled to get back to his feet while Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie hit a 3-pointer at the other end of the floor.

The Kings called a timeout and immediately replaced Huerter with Malik Monk. Terence Davis started in place of Huerter in the second half.

Huerter, 24, has been shooting well of late, hitting 59% of his 3-pointers in March while averaging 19.7 points per game. The five-year pro is averaging 15.2 points while hitting 41% of his 3s for the season. Huerter appeared in 66 of Sacramento’s 69 games through Thursday.