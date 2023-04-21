Kings fans react online after big road loss to Warriors in Game 3

Kings fans didn’t have much to cheer about Thursday night, as the Golden State Warriors cut Sacramento’s series lead to 2-1 with a 114-97 rout at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Facing the NBA’s defending champions in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, the Kings never took a lead and were buried by the hot shooting of Stephen Curry, who finished with 36 points.

The Warriors home crowd booed whenever Kings center Domantas Sabonis touched the ball, following the Draymond Green leg-grab-stomp incident in Monday’s Game 2, which divided fanbases and resulted in the league suspending Green for Game 3.

Back in Sacramento, a big crowd turned out for a watch party inside Golden 1 Center, where, unlike Chase Center, cowbells were allowed.

There ended up being little for Kings fans to celebrate Thursday night, but even as they expressed disappointment on social media, some kept their spirits high. After all, what’s one loss compared to 16 straight seasons missing the playoffs?

“I’m here to the bitter end of this ugliness…because even the sting of an unnervingly bad playoff loss is better than not caring about pro basketball in mid-April,” Kings fan Chris Duerr tweeted.

“Real Kings fans wear our emotional scar tissue like fine jewelry.”

Here’s some more of what Kings fans were saying on social media following the blowout loss.