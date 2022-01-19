Kings eyeing Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis

Sam Amick says the Sacramento Kings are looking to make moves for Sabonis or Simmons by the deadline

Source: YouTube

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Klutch official says not a chance Ben Simmons plays for 76ers after trade deadline

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

One takeaway from Pacers practice: Domantas Sabonis is having to school up the newcomers + young guys, and he wants more time on the court with Lance Stephenson.

Read more:

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), SF Danny Green (right hip pain), G Shake Milton (back contusion), PG Ben Simmons (personal reasons), PF Paul Reed (G-League) and G Jaden Springer (G-League) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. #OrlandoMagic – 4:59 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

ICYMI: Here's how the Wizards can land some big names ahead of the deadline:

Jerami Grant

Domantas Sabonis

Jerami Grant

🍎 https://t.co/QzeR91Zbsq

🟢 https://t.co/0v0YOiicia

🖥 https://t.co/eIDfAlkqYR

Domantas Sabonis

🍎 https://t.co/7lcQIlZsct

🟢 https://t.co/yIPXZiriRA

🖥 https://t.co/NmSELRfPVQ pic.twitter.com/oNXqYtTNkB – 12:43 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

NBA Mailbag: What's next for Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving?

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

as someone who vehemently remembers the Rockets/Thunder series from the bubble i still cannot believe how far Lu Dort’s three-point jumper has come. from “treat him like Ben Simmons out there” to “that’s a layup for him” in legit 1.5 years. – 8:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers entered today 7-0 when they score at least 116 points this season. Well let’s test it.

LA up 116-105 after Batum ends drought with another corner 3, Jackson makes 2 FTs, and Sabonis donates another bucket to Jackson. 6:45 left to play. – 5:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Sabonis + Bitadze minutes. It’s been a while, but Carlisle used to love this group to provide a different look. Pacers have cut it to 7: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 5:33 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

76ers’ Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season if not traded by Feb. 10 deadline, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 5:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Domantas Sabonis was starting to get comfortable going through Isaiah Hartenstein, but then Jackson and Morris hit back-to-back 3s to jack the lead to 52-39.

Carlisle calls timeout with 6:33 left in the first half. – 4:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Second unit having some trouble with turnovers and slashers. Now Pacers come back with Sabonis, while Hartenstein comes in for Ibaka. – 4:18 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters today:

— Duane Washington Jr.

— Justin Holiday

— Caris LeVert

— Torrey Craig

— Domantas Sabonis – 3:17 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers starting Duane Washington Jr., Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis today at Clippers.

Down three starters from what we expected to begin the season: Brogdon, Warren, Turner. – 3:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jeremy Lamb was a game time decision with knee soreness today against LA, and he is OUT.

Pacers switch up the starters and move Keifer Sykes to the bench: Caris LeVert, Duane Washington, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, and Domantas Sabonis will be the opening 5. – 3:12 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

MLK Jr. Day basketball

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Amir Coffey

Reggie Jackson

IND

Justin Holiday

Torrey Craig

Domantas Sabonis

Caris LeVert

Duane Washington Jr. – 3:04 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If keeping Harden in BK this summer is contingent on BK finding a Kyrie Irving resolution (full time player or trade) then a “look take Ben Simmons for Harden if James wants to leave or take him for Kyrie if James stays” isn’t the worst plan for both teams to book mark is it? – 1:57 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

As the Sixers go for their 11th win in 13 games this afternoon at Washington … just making sure you didn’t miss the public backing Daryl Morey received over the weekend on his patient Ben Simmons trade approach from a certain Joel Embiid.

Monday column:

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

ICYMI Last Week

The trade deadline is Feb. 10.

Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood

That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.

nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra… – 12:23 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…

Starters

G: Trae Young

G: James Harden

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: Kevin Durant

F: Joel Embiid

Reserves

G: Fred VanVleet

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Jarrett Allen

F: Jimmy Butler

F: Jayson Tatum

WC: Zach LaVine

WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM

The Athletic reported on Dec. 7 that the Pacers would potentially move toward a rebuild and were receptive to trade conversations around Domantas Sabonis, LeVert and Turner. The Pacers have an extremely high value on Sabonis, rival executives say, which makes a trade unlikelier for the two-time All-Star big man. -via The Athletic / January 11, 2022

Keith Smith: Just talking to people around the league, I think there’s more teams that feel (Myles) Turner is plug-and-play over Domantas Sabonis, because you don’t necessarily need to run plays for him. -via Spotify / January 8, 2022

Kevin O’Connor: I’ve had a handful of executives around the league tell me when it comes to Sabonis deals… they’re like, ‘Look for some teams that aren’t thinking about contending’. Look for some teams that are maybe on the fringes or teams that are even just in the lottery. -via Spotify / December 23, 2021