Kings engaging 76ers on Ben Simmons blockbuster trade?

How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers’ two highest-paid players, according to sources.

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Ben Simmons could be traded West as the Kings continue to put on the full-court press

Kings reportedly not ruling out trading for both Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris

Talked about this on the last @RedNationHoops:

I think people should be open to the idea of Houston pursuing Ben Simmons and/or other star players at the deadline.

Rebuilds are about trying to acquire cornerstone players. The draft is simply one avenue to try and achieve that. – 1:15 PM

NBA people go deep on the Ben Simmons conundrum:

“He has the potential to be a great basketball mismatch.” …

“That’s an awful lot of money for someone who’s not a go-to guy.” …

“He’s been enabled his entire life.” …

And much more.

bit.ly/3GL8YKP – 12:02 PM

Report: Klutch official says not a chance Ben Simmons plays for 76ers after trade deadline

#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), SF Danny Green (right hip pain), G Shake Milton (back contusion), PG Ben Simmons (personal reasons), PF Paul Reed (G-League) and G Jaden Springer (G-League) will miss tomorrow's game vs. #OrlandoMagic

NBA Mailbag: What's next for Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving?

as someone who vehemently remembers the Rockets/Thunder series from the bubble i still cannot believe how far Lu Dort's three-point jumper has come. from "treat him like Ben Simmons out there" to "that's a layup for him" in legit 1.5 years.

76ers' Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season if not traded by Feb. 10 deadline, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 5:32 PM

If keeping Harden in BK this summer is contingent on BK finding a Kyrie Irving resolution (full time player or trade) then a "look take Ben Simmons for Harden if James wants to leave or take him for Kyrie if James stays" isn't the worst plan for both teams to book mark is it?

As the Sixers go for their 11th win in 13 games this afternoon at Washington … just making sure you didn't miss the public backing Daryl Morey received over the weekend on his patient Ben Simmons trade approach from a certain Joel Embiid.

Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-talk-o… – 1:08 PM

ICYMI Last Week

The trade deadline is Feb. 10.

Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood

That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.

nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra… – 12:23 PM

One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022

Another source said the Sixers haven’t received a formal trade offer at this time. The source added that none of those talks have involved Thybulle or any of the Sixers’ other young players. Speaking of Thybulle specifically, the source added the second-team All-Defensive selection is close to being untouchable. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022

However, the Kings have contacted people around the league in order to get background information on Thybulle, Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed, according to sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022