Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter out vs. Warriors

Kings resting three starters in home finale vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO — The Kings are resting three key players Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter will not play against the Warriors, Sacramento coach Mike Brown confirmed before the game.

“Sitting those guys is my decision,” Brown said to reporters. “I decided to sit them after shoot-around. It’s strictly on me. If you expect to win a championship, you have to beat who’s in front of you.”

The Kings listed four other players — Trey Lyles, Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray – as questionable Friday, but it appears all four will play. Harrison Barnes was the only Kings starter not listed on the injury report.

Sacramento, currently the No. 3 playoff seed in the West, only can move up to the No. 2 seed if it wins its last two games against Golden State and Denver, combined with two Memphis Grizzlies losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Bucks, however, announced Thursday they are resting starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday against the Grizzlies on Friday.

The Warriors, still hunting to clinch a playoff spot, listed four players out: Andre Iguodala, Ty Jerome, Ryan Rollins and Andrew Wiggins.

The game between the Kings and Warriors tips off at 7 p.m. PT.