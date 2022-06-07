Kings could move down in draft to acquire ‘win-now’ player

Report: Kings could move down in draft for ‘win-now’ player originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings got the luck of the Irish during the NBA draft lottery as they moved up three spots and received the No. 4 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, but will they keep that pick?

Sacramento is looking for a “win-now player” with their lucky pick, whether that be a player in the draft or a player they can acquire in a deal using the pick, league sources told The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

The Kings reportedly are willing to move down in the draft for a lower pick and take a player who would be a good fit with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, aka “The Fox and the Ox,” and even Davion Mitchell.

The possibilities are endless.

The biggest needs for Sacramento this season are big, defensive-minded players who can shoot from the perimeter.

It’s anticipated that the top three picks of the draft will be Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren — all players who would fit perfectly with the Kings.

In terms of trading outside of the draft, which is a very real possibility, there are plenty of young guys already in the league nearing the end of their rookie contracts who could work wonders in Sactown.

It’s safe to say Kings general manager Monte McNair has a lot of big decisions to make. And after missing an NBA record 16-straight playoff appearances, every decision will be crucial to flipping the script in the 916.