Kings beat Oilers in overtime, again, for 2-1 series lead

A crucial, late-game penalty killed the Oilers once again in Game 3. (Getty)

After a nearly seven-minute video review, Trevor Moore’s overtime winner stood as the Kings secured a wild Game 3 win to take a 2-1 series lead over the Oilers on Friday night.

The Kings opened the scoring late in the first period with Alex Iafallo — the overtime hero in Game 1 — banging one past Stuart Skinner. Connor McDavid then found the back of the net for the first time this series nearly eight minutes into the middle frame before burying his second less than two minutes later.

Adrian Kempe scored his third of the series midway through the third period, burying incredible end-board bounce pass off the stick of Viktor Arvidsson.

Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo was stellar once again, stopping 38 of 40 shots in the win, while Skinner made 28 stops for the Oilers in the loss.

