Kings a possible landing spot for Tobias Harris if Sixers talk trades

The Philadelphia 76ers have some work to do in order to achieve what they want to do in free agency on Thursday night. They have to begin making decisions on how they can clear some cap space in order to sign P.J. Tucker and one way to do it is through trade.

The Sixers have been exploring some trades involving both Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle in order to clear the money off their books to sign Tucker.

Harris has two years left on a 5-year $180 million deal he signed in the 2019 offseason and he has been a productive player throughout the first three years of that deal. However, he might be a cap casualty in this instance so Philadelphia can get the player they want to add to James Harden and Joel Embiid.

If the Sixers are serious about moving Harris, one team that has been mentioned is the Sacramento Kings. Their GM, Monte McNair, has a connection in Daryl Morey. He was an assistant under Morey while with the Houston Rockets.

Per Matt Moore of ActionNetwork:

Sacramento is a possible landing spot for Tobias Harris if the Sixers re-engage in trade talks for him.

It will be interesting to see what the Kings can offer for Harris. One name that immediately comes to mind is Harrison Barnes ($18 million in the 2022-23 season), but more would have to be given up in order to make a deal happen. The Kings might be desperate to bring in a guy like Harris to help them end their 16-year playoff drought and have him team up with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Final free agent list: 5 targets who make sense for Philadelphia 76ers

Related

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey back in the gym working on his 3-point shot

James Harden could opt out of deal to help Sixers sign P.J. Tucker

Sixers poked around about acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets in a deal