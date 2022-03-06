‘King Richard’, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Top ACE Eddie Awards

“King Richard” editor Pamela Martin topped the dramatic feature editing category at the American Cinema Editors 72nd ACE Eddie Awards, while “Tick, Tick … Boom!’s” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum won the category for best edited comedic feature during Saturday’s in-person ceremony at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by my peers, most importantly,” Martin told Variety before the ceremony. “I’m over the moon and I’m so grateful to be in such wonderful, talented company from the other nominees.”

More from Variety

Michelle Statter accepted the prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Award — recognizing an artist or company for distinguished achievement in film — on behalf of The Sundance Institute. Film editors Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The event was hosted by DJ Lance Rock and presided over by ACE President Kevin Tent, ACE.

“The greatness of a real editor is that they have that comprehensive, cinematic vision to see every ounce of footage… They are the ones that thread that needle that sews that incredible dress that we wear,” said Debbie Allen, who presented Benson’s Career Achievement Award.

While not always referring to the Academy by name, multiple presenters and Eddie winners also addressed its controversial decision to eliminate the live presentation of 8 categories at the upcoming Oscars ceremony this year — including film editing.

“Present all 23,” Kerstein said at the end of his acceptance speech.

“Show respect for each other’s crafts. Make those people who don’t think we should be on the broadcast listen,” Susan Vaill, single-camera comedy series winner, said in her speech.

Story continues

A full list of winners for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“King Richard” — Pamela Martin,, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” — Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Encanto” — Jeremy Milton, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised” — Joshua L. Pearson

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Episode 3) — Jabez Olssen

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” (“Live Free or Die”) — Daniel Schalk, ACE and Joseph Fulton

Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series

“Hacks” (“1.69 Million”) — Susan Vaill, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series

“Succession” (“All the Bells Say”) — Ken Eluto, ACE

Best Edited Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical)

“Oslo” — Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

Best Edited Limited Series

“Mare of Easttown” (“Illusions”) — Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (“Man on Fire”) — Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — Bo Burnham

Best Edited Animation (Non-Theatrical)

“Bob’s Burgers” (“Vampire Disco Death Dance”) — Jeremy Reuben

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Guanqing Lin — American Film Institute

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.