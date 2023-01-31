‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Ordered By Hulu; Original Cast Returning – The Hamden Journal

Hulu is laying out the welcome mat for the Hill family: the streamer is reviving King of the Hill from 20th Television Animation, with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return, as well as the beloved former cast.

Judge will reprise his role as Hank Hill, while Kathy Najimy will be back as his wife Peggy, Stephen Root as Bill, Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill, Johnny Hardwick as Dale and Lauren Tom as Minh. The reboot has been in the works since the 2017 San Francisco Sketchfest, where Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the old Fox animated show.

Saladin Patterson (The Wonder Years, The Last O.G.) will join the production as executive producer and showrunner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis will serve as executive producers.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, in a statement. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

(L-R) Greg Daniels, Mike Judge and Saladin K. Patterson Jon Kopaloff / Sarah Coulter / Frank Micelotta / 20th Television

The show, set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, follows the life of Hank Hill, an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy, the local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby, who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank’s friends — conspiracy theorist Dale, military barber Bill and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge) — along with Peggy’s friends Minh and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby’s friend Connie (Tom), help the Hills navigate a changing world.

“Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol’ Greg, talking about O.G. and then that Mike

Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol’ classic … Got my kids, man, walking

around talking about ‘That’s my purse! I don’t know you!’ Feeling blessed, man, I tell you

whot Feel so Good is a great song, I don’t care what no-dang-body says …” added Patterson in an appropriate statement.

The Emmy-winning series ran for 13 seasons on Fox and is a top animated performer on Hulu.

“I’m so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn’t be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas, once again with Mike, Greg and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective to the original series,” said Marci Proietto, executive vice president, 20th Television Animation. “We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can’t wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill, Ho yeah!”

This isn’t the first Fox animated show that the streamer is dusting off for new audiences; there’s a Futurama revival in the works at Hulu, too.