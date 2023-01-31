King of the Hill gets reboot at Hulu from original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels

Hank isn’t gonna know whether to laugh or vomit about this news.

On Tuesday, Hulu announced a series order for a revival of the iconic animated hit King of the Hill. The series, which hails from 20th Television Animation, will be created and executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson.

Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom — who lent their voice talents to the original — are all returning as well.

Technically, a reboot of the animated comedy has been in the works since the 2017 San Francisco Sketchfest, where Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast and celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary, but it had yet to find a home — until now.

The Emmy-winning series originally aired on FOX for 13 seasons from 1997-2009. Set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, it followed the life of Hank Hill (Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank’s friends — conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root), and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge) — as well as Peggy’s friends Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby’s friend Connie (Tom), help the Hills navigate a changing world.

Details about the new episodes are being kept under wraps for now, but it will take place in 2023 in Arlen, according to executive vice president of 20th Television Animation, Marci Proietto. “I’m so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn’t be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas, once again with Mike, Greg and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective to the original series. We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can’t wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill: ‘Ho yeah!,'” Proietto said in a statement given to EW.

Additionally, 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis will serve as executive producers of the show. An expected release date has not yet been announced.

