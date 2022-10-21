‘King Of Commercials’ And ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actor Was 86 – The Hamden Journal

Character actor Ron Masak, best known for a recurring role in Murder, She Wrote has passed away aged 86.

He passed away yesterday of natural causes, surrounded family, according to Facebook post from his daughter posted to his page.

Known as ‘The King of Commercials,’ Masak had a long career in entertainment and played the popular recurring character Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, as well as appearing twice as other characters.

His passing comes only nine days after Murder, She Wrote lead Angela Lansbury died aged 96.

Masak’s other roles included appearances on The Twilight Zone, Webster, The Rockford Files, The Flying Nun, Bewitched and Quincy M.E among many others.

During the 1980s and 1990s, he developed the nickname ‘The King of Commercials’ thanks to work on many commercials and and voice-over work. Notably, he was the frontman for Vlasic pickles for 15 years.

He was born in Chicago in 1936 and began his career in entertainment in 1960 in an episode of The Twilight Zone, in which he played The Harmonica Man in an episode of the anthology science fiction horror series called ‘The Purple Testament.’

Masak had spent many years playing integral roles for various charity events for the likes of Wounded Warriors, Child Help, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Susan G. Komen Foundation and The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day. “Most importantly, we will remember him as a husband, a Father, a Papa, a Father in Law, and a great friend. He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed,” his daughter noted.

He’s survived by his wife, Kay Knebles, six children and 10 grandchildren.