King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Coronation

King Charles has reportedly asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal between his two warring sons so Prince Harry can attend his Coronation.

The British monarch asked Justin Welby — who will officiate the Coronation — to help mediate tensions between Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 38, ahead of the celebration in May, senior sources close to Lambeth Palace told the Daily Mail.

Insiders have said Prince William wants his younger brother and his wife Meghan Markle far from Westminster Abbey following the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir, “Spare.”

The heir to the throne reportedly fears the drama-embroiled couple will overshadow King Charles’ monumental moment.

King Charles, however, believes the couple’s absence will only cause more drama than their attendance, insiders said — despite previously claiming he had “no appetite” to engage with Harry.

In exchange for their presence, the monarch, 74, is reportedly willing to offer them a high-profile seating position in the Abbey or an informal assurance that he will be able to keep his titles, sources told the Mail.





King Charles reportedly wants Prince Harry to attend the Coronation because he believes their absence would be distracting. Justin Tallis-AFP/POOL supplied

“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult,” the anonymous insider told the outlet.

“Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter,” the source continued.

“While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them.”

Harry also “resents being lumped together with Andrew” as the two “problem princes,” the insider dished.





The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate the Coronation in May. AP

The Palace declined to comment, but a source close to Prince William said they were not aware of any such negotiations.

Harry and Markle have not said whether they would attend the Coronation, but if they do they would only attend in a guest capacity.

Sources said last month that King Charles had completely written the Duke of Sussex out of the ceremony.

Prince William reportedly has no desire to reconcile with his brother after the rogue royal sensationally claimed in his memoir that the future king grabbed him by the collar and tossed him to the ground during an argument about Markle.

Still, despite releasing the book and a documentary dishing on the traditionally tight-lipped royal family, Prince Harry has said he wants to smooth things over with his brother and father.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” according to the Duke of Sussex.